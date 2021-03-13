JOHNSON CITY - Bernard T. Hanley, age 83, of Johnson City, passed away at his home on February 20. Bernie was born on August 5, 1937, in the Bronx, NY, to the late Theobald and Margaret Hanley.
After graduating from Fordham University and serving in the US Army, Bernie met and married the love of his life, Mary Patricia, I May of 1963. Together they had and raised four sons, Peter, Michael, Patrick, and Kevin.
His career as a corporate accountant led the family from New Jersey to Arizona, California, and then back to New Jersey. In 1990, he arrived in Johnson City, Tennessee, to manage the financial restructuring of Pet Dairies. Bernie and Mary settled permanently in Johnson City, where they watched their sons marry and gave them their 12 beloved grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Pat Hanley; his sons and daughters-in-law; Peter and Lynn of Brentwood, Tn: Michael and Jenna of Lebanon, NJ; Patrick and Jenny of Little Rock, AK; and Kevin and Holly of Baton Rouge, LA; his sister Maureen Hanley of New Milford, NJ; his 12 grandchildren; and his many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass for Bernie will be held on March 20, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Johnson City, Tennessee at 11am. The family asks that anyone planning to attend his funeral mass to follow Covid safety practice including wearing masks and social distancing, In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society in care of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Johnson City.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.