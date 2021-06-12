ELIZABETHTON - Berley Clemons, age 46, of Elizabethton, TN passed away on Monday, June 07, 2021 at his residence. Berley was born in Elizabethton to Wayne Clemons and the late Ester Marie Clemons. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a son, Elie Clemons.
Berley worked at Crown Laboratory. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memories include his father, Wayne and wife Sherry Clemons; sister, Rebecca Clemons; nephew, Clinton Parlier and an uncle, W.A. Clemons all of Elizabethton.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Alcoholics Anonymous Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163
