JOHNSON CITY - Berla Jean Ottinger Smith, 90, of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a native of Greeneville, daughter of the late Nolen Ottinger and Hasa Lee Hensley Ottinger.
Berla will be remembered for her kind presence and giving heart, always putting others first. She was a caregiver for people as well as for plants, with the ability to grow anything anywhere if she had a mind to. Many of the memories she shared with others had the great fortune to be captured on film, with Berla’s interest in photography becoming a labor of love that has filled many albums for her loved ones to be enjoyed for years to come.
She was a woman who enjoyed being involved in her community. Along with her membership at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, she was a member of the N. Johnson City Optimist Club, the Franklin Chapter of the American Businesswoman’s association, and United Commercial Travelers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, William C. Smith, in 1994; and brother, Nolen R. Ottinger Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are: her sons, William C. Smith Jr., Steve R. Smith and wife Wanda; brother, Jerry Ottinger and wife Sherlene; sister-in-law, Maryanne Ottinger; grandchildren, Tina Dies and husband Jeff, Shannon Smith, Sharron Field and husband Michael; great-grandchildren, Austin, Wyatt, Christopher, Luke, and Roland; and several special nieces and nephews.
Berla’s family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, December 17th, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM, officiated by Pastor Mike Cerniglia of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Johnson City, TN. A committal service will be held afterward at 1:00 PM at Greenelawn Memory Gardens, 4159 Asheville Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 12:50 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
