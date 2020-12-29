Bentleigh Marie Irene Scerba, 7 month old daughter of Brandon Scerba and Brenda Brown, passed away at her home in Jonesborough to be with Jesus on December 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandfather James Scerba, great-grandfather Harold Brown, and great, great-grandmother, Martha Crain.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, grandparents Mark and Tammy Brown of Jonesborough and Lisa Scerba of Grandview, TN; great-grandparents Tommy and Linda Crain of Telford and Jean Brown of Chuckey; special uncle Daniel Johnson and his daughter Victorria of Jonesborough; aunts Krystal, Britnee and Melanie Scerba all of Illinois. Several other great-aunts, uncles and cousins.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, James Brown of Nashville, Autumn Smith, Emilee Goins, and everyone for their prayers, love and support during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The graveside service will be at noon on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Pastor Lincoln Shelton will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Meshach Parman, Tyler Shelton, Jake Riddle and Daniel Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Brown, Tommy Crain and Scott Johnson.
Condolences may be sent to the Scerba & Brown families online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821