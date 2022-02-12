JOHNSON CITY - Benny Robert Carver, Johnson City went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City and was a son of the late Reece Carver Sr. and Helen Wiley Carver. Benny was a very loving tender hearted, compassionate and caring husband, brother, father, grandfather, son, uncle and friend. He loved his wife, Barbara of 36 years with all of his heart. Benny also loved his dogs, Miley and Peaches. He loved to build hot rods and going to car shows. He would do anything for anybody. Benny retired from Whites Foods, Jonesborough TN and Price Less Foods Kingsport, TN. After retirement he started to work for Dealers Auto Auction, a job he loved very much. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Maggie Wiley.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Hilton Carver; his daughters, Angela Dodson and husband, Kevin and Michele Carter and husband, Josh; a son, Robbie Carver; a sister, Sandy Reed; brothers, Roger Carver and wife, Janet, Terry Carver and wife, Tracy and Junior Carver and wife, Kathy; a sister-in-law, Reda Hilton Jones and late husband Rick Jones; a brother-in-law, Johnny Hilton and wife, Christy; his grandchildren, Leah Carver, Jacob Carver, Bailie Carter and Colby Carter; a very special dear friend, Roger Riddle; also several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:00 PM Monday, February 14, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Bryant Collins and Mr. Clay Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Honorary Pallbearers will be Johnny Hilton, Gene Davenport, Robert Cox, Christian Blevins, Brayden Montgomery, Junior Carver, Roger Carver, Terry Carver, Jamie Carver, Harry Miller, Jim Tipton, Dennis Isom, Robbie Crowe, Clay Johnson, Kenneth Snowden, E.L. Wheeler, Alfred Dugger, Ray Matthews, Randy Hearl, Chuck Riddle and all of the employees at Dealers Auto Auction, and friends at Freddy’s Car Show and Elizabethton Cruise-In.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to the family for funeral expenses.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245.