JOHNSON CITY - Benny R Lowe, age 70, of Johnson City.
2nd Timothy 4; 7-8
I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course; I have kept the faith.
Hence forth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing.
On Wednesday morning, December 22nd, 2021 sitting in his favorite spot in the sun Benny closed his eyes and woke up in Heaven. The ultimate TN Vols fan will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death by father, Daniel R Lowe; mother, Stella S. Lowe; brother, Lonnie E Lowe; infant brother, Stanley Wayne Lowe.
Left to cherish his memory, wife, Lora Campbell Lowe; Pastor, mentor & dearest friends, Rev. Paul Crowe & wife Helen of Johnson City; stepson Joe Booher of Elizabethton; stepson Jamey Booher (Jessie) of Fall Branch; brother George Lowe (Judy) of Johnson City; other brother Lewis “Hack” Hackler (Rande) of Tazewell, VA; dear mother-in-law & friend, Peggy Campbell Buck (Butch); two precious nieces, Kelly Conley (Mike) of Knoxville, TN; Shannon Largent (Rick) of Elizabethon; very special daughter-in-love Leanna Booher of Johnson City; the absolute joys of Benny's life, his precious granddaughters Claire Olivia Booher (Poppy's Punkin) and Hope Elenor Booher (Poppy's Peanut/Snickerdoodle). Dearest Sister-in-Law, Sonja, and Brother-in-Law, Allen Ellis, Special aunt, Maggie Salts of Port Orange FL; and several loving cousins.
Special friends, Becky Lawrence; Perry & Kay Hodge; Buford, Judy, Josh & Adam (Amanda) Quillin; Richard & Lynn Broyles; Peggy & Mike Dickenson, Janice and Kennie McKinney and Dean Boggs.
Honorary pallbearers: Rick Largent, Hack Hackler, Perry Hodge, Allen Ellis, Alan Carden, Dan Elliot, Nick Elliot, Robby Crowe, Steve Lyle, Mike Dickenson, Tim Fair, Josh Quillin, Adam Quillin, Jim Lowe, Richard Largent, Josh Largent, Roy Miller, Butch Buck, Mitch Brown.
It was Benny's wishes to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held on January 9, 2022 on Benny's 71st birthday. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with a service following. Buford Quillin will be in charge of the service. Music will be provided by Barbara Smith, The Quillin Family and Joe & Jamey Booher.
Because Benny was uninsurable, in lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account https://gofund.me/dc30005d has been set up to help with funeral expenses or donations can be given to Lora.