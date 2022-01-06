Benny R. Lowe
JOHNSON CITY - Benny R. Lowe, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 9, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Mr. Buford Quillen officiating. Music will be provided by Barbara Smith, The Quillen Family and Joe and Jamey Booher. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Because Benny was an avid UT fan, the family is asking everyone attending to please wear your Tennessee orange.
Because Benny was uninsurable, in lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account https://gofund.me/dc30005d has been set up to help with final expenses or donations can be given to Lora.
Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245