JOHNSON CITY - Benny Joe Lawson, III, age 27, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in his sleep. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, precious son of Lisa Hughes and the late Benny Joe Lawson, Jr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Phillip Hodges and Benny Lawson, Sr.; great grandmother, Ella Barham; special uncle, Charles Hodges; great aunt, Betty Barham; special family, Robert Hamilton; and his dog, Taco.
Benny Joe was a member of Day of Deliverance Revival Center. He was a car salesman and a jack of all trades. He could do flooring, home repairs, lawn care and so much more. He had so many talents, he could play the drums very well, he played the harmonica and a little keyboard.
Benny Joe had a heart of gold and didn’t care the color of your skin or if you were rich or poor. He had a heart for everyone including a homeless man, and although Benny Joe struggled as a single father, he worried about that homeless man freezing to death. He took him food, blankets when he barely had enough for himself.
He loved his precious little boys more than anything or anyone. His love for his children was what kept him going. He loved animals and his little dog Taco which was his buddy. Benny Joe’s heart broke when he lost little Taco and never stopped grieving the loss of his dad. He loved his family so much. Benny Joe was an amazing, sweet, caring son, father, brother, grandson and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Benny is survived by his sons, Grayson Lawson and Mason Lawson; his mother and step father, Lisa and Boyd Hughes; two sisters, Heather Marshall and husband Jacob, and Hannah Lawson; brother, Jessie Hodges and wife Chrystine; grandparents, Barbara and Bob Mays; special nieces, MecKenna Hodges and Mallorie Marshall; special family, Flossie Hamilton; grandmother, Patsy Lawson; special friends, Pastor Dewey Ward, Toby Hamilton, Eddie Sanchez, John Boy Ebberts, Wesley Ward, and Percy Bland; special aunt, Debbie Hampton; uncles, Tim Hodges and wife Lindsey, and Dennis Hodges and wife Sheila; several cousins, nieces, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Day of Deliverance Revival Center, 1307 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City, TN. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Dewey Ward officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held Monday, February 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM in Section T at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jessie Hodges, John Boy Ebberts, Jacob Marshall, Chad Hamilton, Toby Hamilton, Wesley Ward, and Matt Smith.