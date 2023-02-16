JOHNSON CITY - Benny Joe Lawson, III, age 27, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in his sleep. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, precious son of Lisa Hughes and the late Benny Joe Lawson, Jr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Phillip Hodges and Benny Lawson, Sr.; great grandmother, Ella Barham; special uncle, Charles Hodges; great aunt, Betty Barham; special family, Robert Hamilton; and his dog, Taco.

Benny Joe was a member of Day of Deliverance Revival Center. He was a car salesman and a jack of all trades. He could do flooring, home repairs, lawn care and so much more. He had so many talents, he could play the drums very well, he played the harmonica and a little keyboard.

