Bennie passed away on 12-29 with his wife by his side. He was 82 years old and lived most of his life in Piney Flats. He had recently moved to Dominion Senior Living to be with his wife of 56 years. He was a veteran of the Armed Forces. He was retired from his beloved job at the Kingsport Times News.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Lola Curd, siblings: Glen Curd, Roy Curd, Raymond Curd, JC Curd and Mildred Phipps. He is survived by wife Virginia Jane Curd and children Bryan Curd and wife Pam, Kimberly Begley and husband Joe, and grandchildren Bryson, Palmer, Reagan, Jonathan, Matthew, and Maggie, and many nieces and nephews.
Bennie loved being a husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family fiercely and was the first to defend any one of them. He showed up everyday with a smile and strawberry milkshake for his sweetheart. He loved golfing or maybe just finding golf balls. He loved attending sporting events and even made a football field in his yard with a full size goal post. He loved his tractors and mowing. He loved making homemade ice cream, popcorn, and fried potatoes. Bennie worked tirelessly to boost having the largest, lit Christmas tree of anyone around. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
The family will have a private graveside service at Piney Flats Methodist Church conducted by Derek Harden on 1/2/21 at 4:00.
An online guest registry is available for Bennie at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
