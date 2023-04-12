ERWIN - Benjamin Keith Brackins, age 49, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Flag Pond, Benjamin was a son of Phyllis Sue (Tipton) Brackins and the late Reverend Leland Zane Brackins. He was a member of Sweetwater Church of God. Benjamin loved drag racing, hunting, fishing and side-by-sides, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his father, Benjamin is preceded in death by two brothers: Jeffery Brackins and Ricky Brackins.

Benjamin Keith Brackins has left behind to cherish his memory: mother, Phyllis Brackins; loving wife of 29 years, Lori Ann (Tolley) Brackins; daughter, Whitney Young and husband, Martin; son, Jeremiah Brackins and wife, Sydney; brother, Eugene Brackins and wife, Wilma; Nephew, Jason Brackins; special friend, Michael Lloyd; and several nieces and nephews.

