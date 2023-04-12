ERWIN - Benjamin Keith Brackins, age 49, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Flag Pond, Benjamin was a son of Phyllis Sue (Tipton) Brackins and the late Reverend Leland Zane Brackins. He was a member of Sweetwater Church of God. Benjamin loved drag racing, hunting, fishing and side-by-sides, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his father, Benjamin is preceded in death by two brothers: Jeffery Brackins and Ricky Brackins.
Benjamin Keith Brackins has left behind to cherish his memory: mother, Phyllis Brackins; loving wife of 29 years, Lori Ann (Tolley) Brackins; daughter, Whitney Young and husband, Martin; son, Jeremiah Brackins and wife, Sydney; brother, Eugene Brackins and wife, Wilma; Nephew, Jason Brackins; special friend, Michael Lloyd; and several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully request the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Benjamin Keith Brackins in a funeral service to be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and continue until service time on Friday, April 14, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that Gideon Bibles be purchased in Benjamin’s memory.