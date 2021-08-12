JOHNSON CITY - Benjamin Franklin Lyle, Jr., 87, passed away at his home in Johnson City, Tennessee, on August 9, 2021.
Ben was born August 14, 1933, in Johnson City to the late Benjamin and Mary Hart Lyle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Hart Lyle.
He is survived by Betty Dawson, the love of his life and wife of 64 years; his daughters: Amy Lyle, Karen (Mark) Ulferts and Audrey (Tony) Jones; his grandchildren: Rachel, Jared and Abigail Gershman; Katelyn Evans and Bailey Heyman; his great grandson: Paxton Evans; his sister Loretta Belle Lyle; and several nieces and nephews.
Ben was an accomplished engineer, with a career that included working as an engineering artist at General Motors and a 35-year tenure as a professor of engineering and mathematics at East Tennessee State University.
His interest in engineering was piqued at an early age through hobbies such as collecting and building model trains and cars. One of the model cars he designed and constructed in his youth received state, regional and national awards from the Fisher Body Craftsman’s Guild. Following his graduation from ETSU University School, which he attended from kindergarten through twelfth grade, he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering from the University of Tennessee. He also earned a master’s degree in mathematics from ETSU and a doctor of science degree in engineering from New Mexico State University.
Early in his career, Ben helped run his family’s furniture business and worked at General Motors as an engineering artist. He was an assistant professor of industrial engineering at New Mexico State University before moving back home to Johnson City and serving as a professor of mathematics and engineering at ETSU until his retirement in 1998. In addition to his tenure as a faculty member, he conducted research and was a design and cost analysis consultant.
Ben was a deacon and elder at First Presbyterian Church and an elder and founding member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Johnson City. He also attended Kingsmill Chapel in Williamsburg, Virginia. He lived by the following Bible verse, Micah 6:8: “And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with you God.”
Ben was a kindhearted, wise and gentle man admired by anyone who had the opportunity to know him. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with them at home, Disney World and Kingsmill.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Ben Lyle will be held Saturday, August 14 at 11:00 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City, TN 37604 or to the Lyle Family Scholarship
Endowment, P.O. Box 70721, Johnson City, TN.
