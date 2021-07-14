LIMESTONE - Benjamin (Doyle) Lowery 78, of Limestone, Tennessee formally of Walkersville, MD passed away at his home on June 24, 2021.
He was the loving husband of Michelle Lowery who he married in 1993.
Doyle was born in Gaithersburg, MD he was the son of the late Squeak and Elsie Lowery, he graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1960 went to work for Montgomery Country Public School took 4 yrs off to join the Air Force then back to the School Board working in Heavy Equipment then Maintains as a Glazier until his retirement in September 2004 (40 years).
Doyle with his wife Michelle raised and bred Appaloosa horses and miniature appaloosa’s horses. Doyle had special love for his dogs Diesel, Runtlee, Webster and Kerby and the minis. Doyle loved all sports.
In addition to his parents Doyle was preceded by his Sister-in-law Darlene Lowery.
Doyle leaves behind to cherish his memory; Michelle his wife and Brother William (Gene) Lowery, Sister Terri Holsinger and her husband Buzz, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will be missed by his long time dear friends Grayson Ramsburg and his wife (Sylvia), Charlie Grimes and Steve Mullinix.
Special thanks to Guy and Denise Mathews, Terry Adams, Jim Ross and the Squib family Richard, Wes, and Weston for all there help to me and Doyle.
Per Doyle's request there is no services and his ashes will be spread over our farm.