Belinda Anne Taylor, age 66, who resided in Johnson City, TN and was born February 20, 1955 in Lee County, VA passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Belinda not only loved her family very much; she also cherished her dearest friends. She spent her life serving others and was proud to have supported United States Veterans as a nurse at multiple VA hospitals throughout her 30-year career. Belinda resided in Pennington Gap, VA, Augusta, GA, and Johnson City, TN. Belinda was intelligent, dedicated, and passionate. Belinda was tough as nails, but even more kind and generous. Belinda never met a stranger. She advocated for those who needed it and stood for those she loved. No battle was too great, and no charge too large for Belinda. To have known Belinda was to have loved her.
Belinda was preceded in death by parents, Tip T. Taylor and Pauline Sexton Taylor; brother, Roger Lee Taylor; sister, Ginny Taylor Scott; brother-in-law, Roger W. Tomlinson; and brother-in-law, David B. Boyd.
Belinda is survived by her siblings, Margie Taylor Tomlinson, Yorktown, VA; Stevie Taylor and Shirley, Dryden, VA; Cindy Taylor Newman and Danny, Marion, VA; Rita Taylor Marceron and Bill, Fernandina Beach, FL; and Kim Taylor, Fort Monroe, VA. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to Covid, a private service will be scheduled at a future time.
