JONESBOROUGH - Becky Ann Legg Barnes-Miller, 73, Jonesborough, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022, at American House Assisted Living, where she was in the Memory Care Unit, following a brief illness.
Becky was a former resident of Blountville, and lived most of her life in Johnson City and Jonesborough. She was the daughter of the late Hobert Morris and Frances Elizabeth Stratton Legg.
Becky was a 1966 graduate of Blountville High School. She spent most of her career in Banking, where she started as a teller and worked her way up to a Mortgage and Construction Loan Officer, primarily with United American Bank, First American Bank and Regions Bank, from where she retired.
Becky was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She loved traveling, especially camping in her R.V., and had done so throughout the United States and Canada.
In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Coach Milton Barnes, in 2002, her very special aunt, Lucille Stratton (Aunt C) and her mother-in-law, Verna Barnes (Ma).
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Williams and husband David, Jonesborough; her granddaughter, Abbie Williams, Jonesborough; her brother, John Legg and wife Linda, Blountville; several nieces and nephews; and her loving furbaby companion, Biskit.
The graveside funeral service celebrating Becky’s life will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1:00 P.M., in the Mausoleum Chapel of Washington County Memory Gardens, with Pastor Steve Pate, officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 P.M.
In-lieu-of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 1162 Harmony Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Barnes family.
(928-6111)