JOHNSON CITY - Beatrice Hughes Carr, age 96, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2022.
She was born in Relief, North Carolina to the late Geter G. and Lula M. Hughes. The family relocated to Tennessee when Bea was six months old. She has lived most of her life in Johnson City.
Beatrice graduated from Happy Valley High School. She also went on and took business and sales courses. After that she was employed by Belk’s and JC Penny’s. Bea started her own business called Bea’s Bargain Barn. Her last employment was with Home Interiors and Gifts for 23 years from which she retired.
Bea had a very active life. She loved volunteering in the local elections. She worked with the Girl Scouts. Bea also stayed busy helping with the Keystone School’s PTA where she served as President for a period of time. When Bea wasn’t working or volunteering, she loved to cook for those she cared about. She was known for her good ol’ Southern cooking. She will be greatly missed.
Beatrice was a member of the Keystone Free Will Baptist Church and was very active in the Ladies Auxiliary and she loved helping others.
In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine “Kitty” Whetzel and Nancy Froman; five brothers, Sonny, Glenn, Kenneth, Bill, and Roger Hughes; the pride of her life, her special grandson, James “Jimmy” Price; and son-in-law, Rev. J.D. Price.
Those left to cherish her memory include her only child, Carolyn Carr Price of Johnson City; one special brother, Troy Hughes and one sister, Betty Lamar of Johnson City; one special great-grandson, Aaron Price; and a very, very special great-great-grandson, Abel Price of Nebo, NC. She was also blessed to have several nieces and nephews, along with great-great nieces and nephews.
She had a wonderful cousin that meant the world to her, Brenda Lynn of Manassas, VA.
Bea had a special relationship with Sally Price, whom she said was her adopted granddaughter.
Funeral services for Beatrice will be Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm, followed by a funeral at 12:30 pm. Ministers will be Rev. Bill Greer, Rev. Tony Birchfield, and Rev. Rodney Deyton. Singing will be provided by the Keystone Ladies Trio. The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 pm. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to please meet at the cemetery.
Active pallbearers: Aaron, Benjamin, Michael, and Wayne Jr. Price, Rev. Wayne Windchester, and Michael “Mike” Hughes. Honorary pallbearers: Jim Cooper, Jimmy Workman, and Ben Stout.
We would like to express our great gratitude to all the staff at Hermitage Nursing Home in Elizabethton, TN. The wonderful staff took care of Ms. Bea just like she was their own mother. Thank you for the love and compassion you had for her while she stayed there.
Also, a special thank-you to Hospice that helped her and the family the last few days she lived. They were truly a blessing to the family.