Beatrice (Bea) Bowman Sparks went home to be with her Lord on November 9, 2020.
Bea was born on December 1, 1932, in Greene County, Tennessee.
She spent her adult life in Johnson City, working primarily in food services. Our Aunt Bea was known for her love of flowers and gardening and her cooking and canning. She also enjoyed sewing and making pillows. Aunt Bea loved to give gifts. Many people visiting her would always leave with “a little something”. Her family and friends enjoyed Bea’s unique sense of humor.
Her greatest love was providing child care to many local families. Jennifer McLoed Gantt and Rozalynn McLoed Fulton are Bea’s two most special girls and they have remained dearly loved friends for nearly 40 years. Bea was a member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church and participated as long as her health allowed.
In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in death by her brother, James Bowman; her sister, Lorinne Price; and a very dear sister-in-law, Odessa Sparks Morrell.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, Thurman Sparks, Jr. of Johnson City; her sister, Betty Sutton of Liberty, South Carolina; her sister-in-law, Charlotte Sparks Lewis of Johnson City; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Waters of Johnson City.
Bea will lie in state at Morris-Baker Funeral Home on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Those who wish to pay their respects privately may come by the funeral home during this period to do so. Interment will occur privately at Monte Vista Memorial Park at a later date.
