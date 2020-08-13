JOHNSON CITY - Beatie Carrol Campbell, 79, passed away at NHC Healthcare Center in Johnson City, Tennessee on Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020. Beatie was born on February 7, 1941, in Johnson County, Tennessee, to the late Thomas B. and Annie Hall Campbell.
Beatie was a member of AA for 42 years and dearly loved all the members of his group. He loved God and all God’s people and he never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents Beatie was preceded in death by 17 brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish Beatie’s memory are his brothers, Kenneth Campbell of Jonesborough, TN and Michael Campbell of Delaware; and his sister Geraldine Swiney of Mountain City, TN.
Visitation will be at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens in Gray, TN on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 4:00 Pm until 5:00 Pm. A Memorial Service to honor Beatie will follow beginning at 5:00 Pm.
Condolences can be sent to Beatie’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Beatie Carroll Campbell.