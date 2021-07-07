RAY - Bea Rakowski, 83, Gray, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Bea was born in Knott County, KY to the late Fred and Ethel Allen Centers.
She was part owner in the Rockingham Boat Dock for over 60 years.
In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in death by: one child, Freddie Hale; and five siblings, Howard Centers, Pete Centers, Lillian Lethgo, Wilma Andrews and James B. Centers.
Survivors include: three children, Michael Centers, Susan Harrison and Ricky Glenn Adkins; two sisters, Gloria Wilkerson and Mary Madden; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Rakowski family. (423)282-1521