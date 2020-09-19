JOHNSON CITY - Baxter Hamer Shipley, 82, Johnson City, died unexpectedly Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Baxter was a native of Lenoir, NC, and had been a resident of Johnson City for most of his life. He was a son of the late Joe C. Shipley, Sr. and Faye Anderson Shipley.
Baxter was a United States Marine Corp veteran.
He retired from JFG Coffee in 2008, where he worked as a salesman for thirty-two years.
Baxter was of the Protestant faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Shipley Slagle, a granddaughter, Zoe Bryann Shipley, and two brothers, Ross Shipley and Joe Shipley, Jr.
Baxter is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Jewel Baird Shipley; two sons, Bryan Shipley and Robert Shipley (Laura), all of Jonesborough; son-in-law, Johnny Slagle, Jonesborough; daughter-in-law, Lisa D. Shipley, Jonesborough; three grandchildren, Jessica Slagle De La Vega (Salvador), Ty Shipley and Sara Shipley (Morgan), all of Jonesborough; two great-grandchildren, Rylie and Ava De La Vega, both of Jonesborough; several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., at Calvary Baptist Church, 515 Hart Ave., Johnson City, TN 37604, with Rev. Jim Chatman, officiating.
The family will not have a formal visitation, however, friends who would like to visit with the family may do so at the home.
In-lieu-of flowers, memorial donations in Baxter’s name may be made to your favorite charity.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Shipley family.
(928-6111)