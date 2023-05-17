Barry Douglas Deel, Sr. (80) passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023 surrounded by his beloved family. Born on February 27, 1943 in Grundy, VA, he was the son of Charlie Bruce Deel and Gracie Edwards Deel.
Barry was a member of the Boilermakers Union in New Castle, DE. As a Boilermaker, he worked to become an inspector and safety coordinator. After retirement, Barry loved exploring the world around him by hiking the Appalachian Trail and taking classes at ETSU. He dabbled in woodworking and lovingly created furniture for his granddaughters. After marrying his wife in 2008, he joined her band The Principles Quartet. They spent many years traveling and singing Bluegrass Gospel music together. This was one of the many ways Barry chose to share his tremendous faith with those he encountered. One of his proudest moments was bowling a perfect 300 game during league play on 1/21/2009. In addition to being an avid learner, he was very health conscious. Barry donated his body to ETSU for research and to further help others.
In addition to his parents, Barry was predeceased by his wife Pansy Shelton Deel, his sisters Flornia Mae Deel, Fannie Ruth Lilley, Carrie Lorraine Hulcher, Lavonna Vernade Moore, Sally Joanne Lane, Rachel Ellen Holt, and his brothers Edrick Lionel Deel, Charlie Hamilton Deel, Bruce Junior Deel, and Danny Rolfe Deel.
He is survived by his wife Linda Lou Deel, his sisters Rita Belle Deel, Patsy Laferne Batten, Polly Gwendolyn Ross, two sons Barry Douglas Deel, Jr (Nancy) of Charlotte, NC and Jarrod Trent Deel (Regina) of New Holland, PA, stepdaughter Ashley Lewis (Tyler), brothers-in-law Benny Shelton, Larry Shelton, and Lloyd Shelton, grandchildren Emily Marcella Deel, Cecilia Caroline Deel, Gracie Cornelia Deel, Eva Stuart Deel, Anna Rose Hurst, Caleb Lewis, Madison Lewis, Landon Lewis and Waverly Lewis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 11:00 am at Hulen Baptist Church in Erwin, TN with visitation following in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Barry's life may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org).