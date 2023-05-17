Barry Douglas Deel, Sr. (80) passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023 surrounded by his beloved family. Born on February 27, 1943 in Grundy, VA, he was the son of Charlie Bruce Deel and Gracie Edwards Deel.

Barry was a member of the Boilermakers Union in New Castle, DE. As a Boilermaker, he worked to become an inspector and safety coordinator. After retirement, Barry loved exploring the world around him by hiking the Appalachian Trail and taking classes at ETSU. He dabbled in woodworking and lovingly created furniture for his granddaughters. After marrying his wife in 2008, he joined her band The Principles Quartet. They spent many years traveling and singing Bluegrass Gospel music together. This was one of the many ways Barry chose to share his tremendous faith with those he encountered. One of his proudest moments was bowling a perfect 300 game during league play on 1/21/2009. In addition to being an avid learner, he was very health conscious. Barry donated his body to ETSU for research and to further help others.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you