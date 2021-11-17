FAYETTEVILLE, GA -Barney Francis LeVeau, 82, of Fayetteville, Georgia passed away November 14, 2021. He was born on October 2, 1939, in Denver, Colorado, to the late William and Ruth LeVeau.
Growing up as a sharecropper in Brighton, Colorado, Barney developed his work ethic and perseverance that was second to none. He earned his BS and MS degrees at the University of Colorado and received his PhD from Penn State University. He also attended the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to specialize in physical therapy. Barney was a professor of physical therapy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Alabama State University. He was the chair of physical therapy programs at UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, and at Georgia State University in Atlanta. He authored books, published articles, and was an international speaker on biomechanics. Barney was part of a medical team requested by the United Nations to evaluate health conditions in several Central American countries. He helped to collect medical supplies for Honduras after a hurricane devastated the hospital in their capital, Tegucigalpa. For his efforts Barney received special recognition by the Honduras government.
Family time was important to Barney, and he loved being part of his children’s activities. He coached youth football, basketball, baseball, and soccer as well as being a Sunday School teacher. He received the Father of the Year Award in Chapel Hill, NC for his involvement, commitment, and dedication to his children as well as the youth of the community.
Barney is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy LeVeau; his children, Wendy Jones, David LeVeau and Stephen LeVeau and their spouses; his eleven grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; his brother, Bob LeVeau; and his sister, Susan Nalbone.
Because of his deep faith, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp IdRaHaJe (I’d Rather Have Jesus) in honor of Barney LeVeau. Barney attended this Christian camp as a youth and continued to support it through his life. He attributes his commitment and development of his faith to this camp (www.idrahaje.org).
A private family service will be held at a later date.
IdRaHaJe P.O. Box 360 Bailey, CO 80421, info@idrahaje.org (303) 838-5668
