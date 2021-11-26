ELIZABETHTON - Barbara Whitson Pless, age 94, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from the Lakebridge Health Care Center. Barbara was born in McComas, West Virginia to the late William H. Whitson and Edna Catherine Estep Whitson. In addition to her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. “Chick” Pless; two brothers, Bill Whitson and Jack Whitson; and four sisters, Hazel Young, Doris Whitson, Maude Whitson and Mae Hurd.
Barbara was a very talented decorator and thrived in her floral business, Barbara Pless Florist, which she owned and operated for a number of years. She was a beautiful Christian lady, a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved working in the church and helping others in need.
Those left to cherish Barbara’s memory include her children, Eddie (Kim) Pless of Elizabethton and Melodye (Gary) Sparks, Murrells Inlet, SC; her grandchildren, Katie (Will) Robinson of Elizabethton, Bo (Aria) Pless of Johnson City, Laura (Chris) Sparks Harrington of Johnson City and Caroline (Davy) Sparks Giles of Chattanooga; six great grandchildren, Elise Giles, Nadia Giles, Tristan Giles, Emerson Giles, Thea Harrington and Zoe Harrington; and several nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law also survive.
Graveside services will be private at the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Mission Aviation Fellowship, 112 North Pilatus Lane, Nampa, Idaho 83687.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Pless family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.