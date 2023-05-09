ELIZABETHTOWN, KY - Barbara (Tyree) Mills passed away peacefully in her sleep May 6, 2023 in Elizabethtown KY.
She believed the promise of eternal life and that Jesus has prepared a home for her in Heaven. (John 14: 2-4).
She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1954 and attended nursing arts training classes. Charlie graduated from the University of Kentucky Pharmacy School in 1956 and the young couple married the very next weekend at the Baptist Seminary Chapel. Barbara worked many jobs in Louisville, including modeling for Stewarts department store.
The army took the newlyweds to Fort Polk in Louisiana, where they served for about 2 years. In 1965, Charlie had the opportunity to purchase an independent pharmacy, Liggett Rexall Drugs on the corner of Main and Roan streets in Johnson City, TN. They raised their two children there in east Tennessee. She lost her daughter Susie, in 1975. She always smiled when she reminisced about their darling little angel. Barbara was an active member of Central Baptist. She and Charlie were founding members of Contact Ministries for grieving families. Barbara never missed an opportunity to send a birthday or uplifting card to someone. She also served as the City Service Coordinator for Johnson City at City Hall. Service was the bedrock of Barbara's faith. Barbara was a true prayer warrior. She pursued service, joy and fellowship. In 2003 Barbara and Charlie moved back to their beloved Kentucky, settling in Elizabethtown, near their son. Barbara helped the family behind the scenes at Jeff's Prescription Shop and quickly became active at Severns Valley Church. She also spent a lot of time on the bleachers at Elizabethtown High School watching her granddaughter Rachel play volleyball.
Barbara didn't collect degrees or trophies. She journeyed through life collecting friends, she always had a kind word and quick smile. Encouragement was her gift. After Charlie passed away in 2004, Barbara stayed active in Church, volunteering and serving in the Women's Club of Elizabethtown. She also cherished her friends and making family memories over the years. Barbara bloomed wherever she was planted. She decided in 2018 to sell her home and move to Robinbrooke Assisted Living. She was very happy there and felt right at home. Our family is so thankful to the staff at Robinbrooke for making Barbara's final years so comfortable and enjoyable.
She is preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Bill Tyree, husband Charles G. Mills and daughter Susan Lynn Mills.
She is survived by her son Brad Mills, daughter-in-law Sara (Louisville) and granddaughter Rachel Mills (Franklin TN).
Visitation will be at Brown Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Friday followed by a celebration of life service at 2:00 p.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent to Severns Valley Church.
