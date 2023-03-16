JOHNSON CITY - Barbara Trevathan Marrs, 88, Johnson City, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City, following a brief illness.

Barbara was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Gus Henry and Mable Louise Jones Trevathan.

