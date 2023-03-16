JOHNSON CITY - Barbara Trevathan Marrs, 88, Johnson City, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City, following a brief illness.
Barbara was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Gus Henry and Mable Louise Jones Trevathan.
Barbara was a 1953 graduate of Science Hill High School, then attended Tennessee Wesleyan College and East Tennessee State College.
She was employed over the years with Hospital Pharmacy, Blankenship Pharmacy, NHC and Asbury Center.
Barbara was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Choir and Friendship Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald R. Trevathan.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Mendy Marrs Hall, Johnson City; her son, Dr. Steven C. Marrs, Johnson City; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Marrs Paduch and husband Andrew, Johnson City, Dr. Alexandra Marrs Bowling and husband Andrew, Johnson City, Dr. Victoria Marrs Kipfer and husband Curtis, Johnson City, Jordin Hall Milano and husband Mike, Seabrook, NH, Jessie Hall Patterson and husband Brett, Chicago, IL; twelve great-grandchildren, Carter and Lola Paduch, Ava, Addie, Annie and Andrea Bowling, Steven, Clark, Gus and Gabe Kipfer, all of Johnson City, James and Beckett Milano, Seabrook; two nieces, Sherri Trevathan Aagenes, Sevierville, and Lori Trevathan Lyell, Knoxville; sister-in-law, Martha Trevathan, Johnson City; close cousin, Bob Bolinger and wife Judy, Sevierville.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the staff of NHC, especially Tanda Wright, and Caris Hospice, for the excellent care given to Barbara.
The Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 3:00 P.M., in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jodie Ihfe, officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service from 1:00–3:00 P.M. in the Sanctuary of the church.
Memorials may be made in Barbara’s name to your local animal shelter.