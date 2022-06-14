JOHNSON CITY - Barbara Sue Wilcox, of Johnson City, passed peacefully away in her home on June 13, 2022, with her loving husband by her side.
A native of Kingsport, Barbara was born June 22, 1938, to Raymond and Bonnie Brandon. She achieved a bachelor’s degree at East Tennessee State University and went on to teach elementary school for several years in Sullivan Gardens. Barbara wed her husband, Jan Wilcox, December 21, 1962, and the couple enjoyed nearly sixty years of marriage.
Barbara was devoted to her family and cherished her role as a homemaker. She was an animal lover, a bird watcher, a flower gardener, and she enjoyed reading and singing.
Along with her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her sister, Clara Ruth Williams and brother, Johnny Brandon. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jan Ervin Wilcox; son, Jeffrey Ervin Wilcox; daughter, Leah Sue Wilcox West and husband Christopher West; grandchildren Chloe Lynn West and Janson Christopher West.
The family of Barbara Wilcox will receive friends in the Tetrick Funeral Services chapel from 6 to 8 PM Thursday, June 16, 2022. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11 AM at Washington County Memory Gardens with Charlie Delaney officiating.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Dustin Clark, Smokey Mountain Hospice, and Dr. Allan Collier.
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Wilcox family.