JOHNSON CITY - Barbara Stevens, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Barbara was born in Erwin and was a daughter of the late George Dewey and Anna Mae West Hicks.
Barbara was a graduate of Erwin High School and attended Northeast State Community College. She was a member of The Vineyard Fellowship. Barbara worked at The Parks & Recreation as a Park Supervisor where she was on the wall of fame. She was a very caring and loving person. Everyone loved her especially all the children she worked with through the years.
In addition to her parents Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Robert Steven Stevens, brothers, Robert Franklin Hicks, George D. Hicks, Jr. Quentin D. Hicks, Jim Hicks, granddaughter, April Dawn Stevens.
Survivors include the love of her life for 49 years, husband, John Thomas Stevens; son, Dr. Paul H. Stevens of Johnson City; daughters, Susan Kober and husband Joseph of Slippery Rock, PA, Sheila Bradshaw of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Lisa Stevens of Corsicana, TX; sisters, Winsie Kegley and husband Junior of Erwin, Jeri Howard of Johnson City; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Campbell, officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. prior to the service in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
In-lieu-of flowers donations can be made to The Vineyard Fellowship at 1420 E. Main St. Johnson City, TN 37601.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Arthur Harris, Dr. Robert Sinard, Dr. George Clayton, Dr. Ian Flinn, and Judge Bob Cupp.