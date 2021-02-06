Barbara Ruth Marable, 93, passed away January 26, 2021 at her home in Montgomery Village, MD. She was the wife of James Holley Marable, who predeceased her, mother of four children, Larry Marable of Knoxville, TN, Norman Marable of Columbia, TN, Holly Marable of Brazil and David Marable of Montgomery Village, MD, grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 9.
Barbara was born on November 7, 1927 in Casper Wyoming to Arthur and Hilda Davidson where she grew up with her sister Mary Jane and brother James. At a young age she developed a love for music playing the violin. She completed her BA in Music at Denver University. While playing in the Denver Symphony she met her husband a cellist. In 1953 they moved to Oak Ridge, TN and then later to Knoxville, TN where she continued to pursue music playing in several orchestras throughout Tennessee including the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra while successfully raising a family. Along with her husband, she helped start the Knoxville Youth Orchestra and strengthen the Johnson City Symphony. She taught many students who continue to have her love for music and have very successful careers in music. Her love for music and kindness and care for people affected all who knew her. Her faith in Jesus was very special to her and she would give all honor to Him for her musical talent and the reason for any care and grace she was able to give to others.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 30 at Covenant Life Church in Gaithersburg, MD at 10 AM. A closed casket viewing will precede the service at 9:30 AM. Her burial will occur February 3 in Oak Ridge, TN limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Fish Hospitality Pantries, 800 Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. Please send any correspondence to the family at dlm4ut@gmail.com. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com