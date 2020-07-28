Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.
Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth here. But thou excellest them all. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.
Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised.
HAMPTON - Barbara N. Norris Miller, 89, Hampton, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, July 27, 2020 after a brief illness with her family by her side. She was a native of Hampton the daughter of the late Floyd and Mamie Johnson Norris. She was a wonderful, wife, mother and grandmother. But above all of this, it could be said that she did not love anything or anybody more than she did her Lord and Savior, which is the highest honor that can be said of someone. She was a faithful member of Hampton Christian Church and a member of the Home Builders Sunday School Class and the Carolyn Perry Ladies Circle Group of Hampton Christian. She loved to quilt, garden and can and one of her passions was to bake pies and cakes to take to church for all to enjoy. The light of her life was to spend time in the presence of her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl W. Miller, her brothers: Roger, Jimmy, Doyle, Leon and Estel Norris, her sisters; Doris Davis and Alma Norris.
Survivors include her sons: Floyd Miller, Tim (Carrie) Miller, Mark (Tina) Miller and Carl (Kim) Miller. Her Grandsons: John Mark (Jessica) Miller, Dustin (Shelby) Miller, Little Tim Miller and Andrew Miller, granddaughter: Chelsea Maupin. Her great grandchildren: Alexandria & Victoria Miller, Matthew & Brooke Miller and Gracie & Carly Jo Maupin. Her Sister: Alice (Carroll) Shell. Her Brothers: Gerald (Carolyn) Norris and Benny (Bobbie) Norris. Several nieces & nephews
A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Dwayne Calhoun, Minister and Rev. Troy Davis, officiating. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 5-7 p.m. Music will be provided by Greg Odom and Jeff Norris. Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers are her sons and grandsons. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral chapel at 1:20 p.m. to go to the graveside in procession. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences maybe sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Miller Family.