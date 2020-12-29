Barbara Jane Young Love -Watterson (Bobbie Love) age 90 was born on June 29, 1930 and transitioned to her heavenly home on December 22, 2020. “ Ms. Bobbie” as she was known in the community was the daughter of the late John Wesley Young and Willie Beatrice Jones Young.
Ms. Bobbie was married to the late Charles William Love Sr. and currently married to Richard H. Watterson Sr. She was preceded in death by her daughter Marcinia Love-Smith, Sisters Hazel Copney, Emma Chiles Montgomery, two brothers John Wesley Young Jr.,and William Harold Young. Granddaughter Devyn Love, step Grandson David Murphy, and daughter in law Wilma Kay Love.
Ms. Bobbie was educated in Johnson City school system graduating from Langston high school and attended Steed College and Tri Voc. Technical Vocational College. Ms. Bobbie retired from the Johnson City Housing Authority in 2007 after 30 years of service. She later went on to work for Good Samaritan Ministries and then The Weed and Seed Program with the City of Johnson City until the grant expired. Ms. Bobbie continued working after Weed and Seed for the City of Johnson City at her beloved Carver Recreational Center until 2019 when her husband became ill.
Among many of Ms. Bobbie’s accomplishments throughout her life she continued to be active in the community she was a current member of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, Holston Habitat for Humanity, Washington County Chapter of the NAACP, Langston High School Reunion Committee, the Langston Heritage Group Board of Directors and the Washington County Democratic Committee.
Ms. Bobbie, Loved God and her church and was a devoted member of her beloved Church St. Paul AME Zion Church and was active until her death.
Ms. Bobbie is survived by her husband Richard H. Watterson Sr. of 26 years, her son Charles William Love Jr. Johnson City TN, Lynn Thomas Love, Kirtland, New Mexico, Richard Keith Love (Mary), Grove City Ohio, Steven Douglas Love, and Robert Clinton Love (Linda) Johnson City, TN. Daughter Elizabeth Murphy (James), Johnson City, TN, stepson Richard H Watterson Jr, (Regina) Kingsport TN, Gail Patterson, Johnson City, TN, Greg and Thomas Watterson, Kingsport, TN., and Ricky Watterson, Kingsport, TN. 25 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephew. Ms. Bobbie will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and community.
A Graveside service will be held at 12:00pm Thursday December 31, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN.
Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN.423-926-6013. www.birchettemortuary.com