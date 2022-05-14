BLOUNTVILLE - Barbara Maupin Frye, of Blountville, reported for a new assignment in Heaven on June 28, 2020, at the age of 88.
Public services were postponed at that time due to public health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic.
The family of Barbara Frye will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Blountville United Methodist Church, 3390 TN-126, Blountville, TN 37617. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Susan Arnold.
