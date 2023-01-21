JONESBOROUGH - Barbara Marie Quackenbush, age 82, Jonesborough, TN passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Lake Bridge in Johnson City.
Barb was born November 12, 1940, in Highland Park, Illinois to Bill and Alice Bernardi.
JONESBOROUGH - Barbara Marie Quackenbush, age 82, Jonesborough, TN passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Lake Bridge in Johnson City.
Barb was born November 12, 1940, in Highland Park, Illinois to Bill and Alice Bernardi.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City. Barb was very strong in her faith and expressed it in the way she approached everyday life. She had an infinite love for her husband Bob of 59 years, along with the love she so cherished with her brother, sister, brother-in-law and nephew.
She enjoyed life to its fullest. She found pleasure in learning and trying out new things, teaching, entertaining, reading, writing children’s books and poems, spending quality time with her neighbors, exercising with her workout buddies, shopping, baking (eating), dessert night, and keeping in touch with all of her friends.
Barb had many jobs such as a Financial Administrative Assistant for General Electric in Chicago; Assistant Manager Accounts Payable at Barrington High School; a Trust Securities Administrator for National Bank Charlotte; and a Math Tutor at Liberty Bell Junior High Johnson City. Barb attended Southern Illinois University and the University of North Carolina majoring in Kindergarten Primary.
Survivors include her brother Bill Bernardi (Tina), Labelle, Florida; sister, Candy Laing (Bill), Lake Bluff, Illinois; and nephew, Billy Laing (Hannah), Scottsdale, Arizona.
A Mass of Christian Burial, with visitation beginning at 10:30, will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City.
Inurnment services will be conducted at Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois.
Condolences may be sent to the Quackenbush family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.