JONESBOROUGH - Barbara Lilly Johnson of Jonesborough, formerly of the Camp Creek Community, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 21, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Molie Jack and Bertha Jennings. She was preceded in death by her husbands: James “JB” Johnson and Earnest Lilly; siblings: Billy Jennings, Jackie Jennings, Nellie Gunter, and Bonnie Parkins.
Barbara retired from American Greetings after 50 years of service. She enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables.
Survivors include her children: Ralph and Brenda Johnson, Vernon and Janet Johnson, Dwayne and Jean Johnson, Billy Joe and Lisa Johnson, Terry and Debbie Johnson, and Sonya Hartman. Barbara was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one special grandson: Jackie Paul Hartman. She is also survived by her siblings: Carolyn and Billy Ray Seaton, Jenny and Jerry Scalf, Kathy Mathiesen, Donna and Curtis Rasnake, Larry and Cindy Jennings; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Bill and Janet Lilly, Arland Johnson, Dillard Johnson, Roger Johnson, Michael Johnson, Phyllis and Chuck Riddle, and Kathy (Duke) Horton.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Hopson officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery at Greystone.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Parkins, Terry Parkins, Larry Jennings, Dwayne Johnson, Lynn Jennings, John “Fuzz” Crawford, Mack Sanders, Austin Landers, and Jackie Paul Hartman.