JONESBOROUGH - Barbara Lilly Johnson of Jonesborough, formerly of the Camp Creek Community, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 21, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late Molie Jack and Bertha Jennings. She was preceded in death by her husbands: James “JB” Johnson and Earnest Lilly; siblings: Billy Jennings, Jackie Jennings, Nellie Gunter, and Bonnie Parkins.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you