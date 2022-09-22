WATAUGA - Barbara K. Simpson, age 73, of Watauga, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her home.
Barbara was born on February 6, 1949 to the late Roy and Katie Nunley in Johnson City, Tennessee. She married the love of her life, William Glen Simpson, and they were married for 52 years before his passing in 2016. They attended services at Johnson City Free Will Baptist Church and Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
Barbara enjoyed reading, watching QVC, and going out to eat with friends and family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory include sons, Richard Simpson and Roy Simpson (Ruth); grandchildren, Heather Garland (Nick Andes), Roy Simpson II, and Amanda Knight (Aaron); and great-grandchildren, Trenton Knight, Eli Knight, Savannah Knight, Aliyah Knight, Neyland Knight, Maddux Knight, Brayden Garland, Olivia Garland, Jacob Andes, and Kennedy Andes.
Barbara’s family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 8:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor Aaron Knight. The committal service will be at 10:00 am on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
Active pallbearers will be Trenton Knight, Eli Knight, Brayden Garland, Heather Garland, Nick Andes, and Travis Constable.