WATAUGA - Barbara K. Simpson, age 73, of Watauga, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her home.

Barbara was born on February 6, 1949 to the late Roy and Katie Nunley in Johnson City, Tennessee. She married the love of her life, William Glen Simpson, and they were married for 52 years before his passing in 2016. They attended services at Johnson City Free Will Baptist Church and Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church.

