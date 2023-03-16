ELIZABETHTON - Barbara Joyce Pierson King, 74, of Elizabethton, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee.
She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of the late Jessee Eugene Pierson and Margaret Berry Lay.
Barbara was a Christian of the Baptist faith.
She worked for a number of years at Appalachian Christian Village before retiring in 2006 to care for her husband, Raymond. Barbara is best remembered as someone dedicated to caring for those around her, who never liked to be fussed over herself. If asked where she found her greatest joy, it was in the time she spent with her grandson, Jonas.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: two husbands, John Wayne Yoakley in 1995 and Raymond S. King in 2007; two sons, Robin Leon Yoakley and John Wayne Yoakley Jr.; daughter, Dawn Marie Yoakley; grandson, Isaac Yoakley; and sisters, Wanda Pierson Cretsinger, Charlotte Pierson Lovejoy.
Those surviving include: son, Douglas Lee Yoakley; grandchildren, Shalyn Kay Marie Burns and Jonas Aridius Yoakley; siblings, Karen Pierson Lyons (Michael) and Ronald Pierson, Sr. (Nancy); as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family of Barbara King will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Afterward, those attending are asked to gather in the parking lot by 1:45 PM to go in procession to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 2:00 PM graveside service officiated by Reverend Michael Lyons. Pallbearers will be selected from Family and Friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521