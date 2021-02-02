CHESAPEAKE, VA - Barbara Joyce Jenkins, 81, passed away on January 28, 2021. She was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late Lawrence and Marie Dykes. Barbara was a graduate of Elizabethton High School; class of 1958. Upon her marriage to Danny Jenkins and his enlistment in the US Navy, they began the typical military lifestyle. They spent many years in Florida from Pensacola to Key West to Jacksonville. Three boys were added to the family along the way. They also spent many years in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Upon Navy Retirement, Barbara and Danny lived in Chesapeake, Virginia where they lived for the last 30 years. They are members of the Great Bridge United Methodist Church. Barbara and Danny have had a great life together with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Barbara was predeceased in death by her son, Brandon Troy Jenkins in May, 2020.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 62 years, Danny T. Jenkins; two brothers, Ralph Gerald Dykes, Richard V. Dykes; her two sons, Justin T. Jenkins and wife Lori, and Patrick R. Jenkins and wife Kylie; Brandon’s wife Susan, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.omanfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence. In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to the Great Bridge United Methodist Church food pantry, located at 2001 Stadium Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322.