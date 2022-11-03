Barbara Joan Swadley Treadway passed away on October 26, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Johnson City on April 26, 1934 and with the exception of a few years, resided there all her life. Barbara was a graduate of Science Hill High School and very enthusiastic member of their annual reunion group. She also attended business classes at Steed College in Johnson City. Barbara was a longtime employee of the Canteen at the Veterans Administration Center at Mountain Home, Tennessee. She was a member of the Princeton Presbyterian Church and later became a member of the Austin Springs Methodist Church.

She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Barbara was a friend to all and loved and enjoyed music of all kinds. She never met a stranger and people gravitated to her as a friend and confidant. She loved gospel music and attended concerts anytime she could.

