Barbara Joan Swadley Treadway passed away on October 26, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Johnson City on April 26, 1934 and with the exception of a few years, resided there all her life. Barbara was a graduate of Science Hill High School and very enthusiastic member of their annual reunion group. She also attended business classes at Steed College in Johnson City. Barbara was a longtime employee of the Canteen at the Veterans Administration Center at Mountain Home, Tennessee. She was a member of the Princeton Presbyterian Church and later became a member of the Austin Springs Methodist Church.
She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Barbara was a friend to all and loved and enjoyed music of all kinds. She never met a stranger and people gravitated to her as a friend and confidant. She loved gospel music and attended concerts anytime she could.
Her parents were Harry L. Swadley and Hazel Ruth Humphries Swadley; paternal grandparents were John Swadley and Dessie Ivy Swadley; maternal grandparents were Noah and Molly Humphries; her late husband was Ruben Treadway, all of whom preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory are: her brother, Tom Swadley (Connie) of Bristol, TN; her son Gene Pickle, daughter, Pam Bowling (Kevin), son Gary Pickle (Jessica Diciuccio), and son Robert Pickle (Angie) all of Johnson City; three grandchildren, Matthew Pickle, Shana Johnson and Autumn Bennett (Jimmy); great-grandchildren, Jordan Lewis and Sophie Shusterman and great-great-grandson, James Lewis; her former husband, Wayne Pickle of Johnson City; nieces Jordan Swadley and Morgan Miller; nephew, Brian George; a very special cousin, Marcella Epperson.
Barbara will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She has ascended to Heaven and will be watching over us as we carry on with her loving memory in our hearts.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Maple Room.