It hurts me to admit but the lord called me home the morning of May 2 2021. he said he was full of angels right now but he needed someone to work the door. I obliged.
Leaving being are my two children I have tolerated over the years, Robyn Garland and her life partner Kevin Hester as well as Matthew Walters and his life partner Michelle Mitchell. Beating me to the punch my son Jeffrey Garland. he always did like to “upstage” everyone.
I was born October 3,1946 the first daughter of Freeman Jeter and Naomi Robertson Jeter. life was good for awhile until a year later Brenda Joyce came. Irish twins they called us. I thought we were Scottish. then came Freenetta Jean, then Betsy Jane. The little two-story house in Jeter town was a happening place.
I worked many years as an LPN or low paid nurse in kidney dialysis. God must have a sense of humor because I died from renal failure. I spent my leisure time with my grand kids; Jessica, Kaycee, Chelsee, Mattia, Keara and Blaze. I also had many great grand kids; Mylee, Jaquet (dude), Naomi, Adalee, Nora and brand new baby boy Keanu. we loved to travel and camp. I hope their memories of me includes all the fun times you had with your tutu.
I want be there anymore to micro-manage your life, your own your own! don’t screw it up!
Family and friends holding my place in line; my brother-in law Steve morris, my favorite cousin’s Benny and Luke Farr and many dear friends Patricia, Kathy and Mary. coco odum tooties coming start the coffee.
Please don’t send flowers, I’m allergic. please donate instead to the kidney foundation in my honor.
The family would like to extend special thanks to NHC healthcare, and Johnson City dialysis. Also thanks to daisy white and Stehanie Saddler for always being moms “good kids”
A luau in her honor will be held Saturday May 8th from 3-5 215 Eads Road Bluff City, Tennesee. bring a chair and fond memories.