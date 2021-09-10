Barbara Jeanne Clark Buck, 93, passed away at home on September 9, 2021.
She was born August 29, 1928, to William H. and Anna Bell Shoun Clark.
She was a 1946 graduate of Elizabethton High School and earned her BS in Education from ETSU. She was one of the first certified teachers in the state of Tennessee and was issued a permanent teaching license. She positively influenced hundreds of children during her 32-year tenure as an elementary school teacher. She was a proud member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Woman’s Club of Elizabethton.
She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church with a membership at St Paul UMC at the time of her death. She served in multiple capacities within the church, including singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school and serving as UMW president to name a few.
Barbara was an accomplished artist and crafter. She loved all types of flowers and gardening. She loved swimming and yearly beach trips. She was a voracious reader and, most importantly, she loved her family fiercely.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, David F. Buck in 2010; an infant daughter, Nola Marie Buck; a sister, Patricia Clark Lane; a son-in-law, Alvin E. Tester, Jr., in 1996.
She is survived by two sons and their wives: David L. and Kathy Jo Buck and Keith and Patti Buck; a daughter, Nelta Buck; three grandchildren: Rachel Estep (Daniel), Shannon Banner and Cody Buck; great-grandson Brayln Banner and step great-grandson, Ashton Estep. Survivors also include a brother, John W. Clark; a sister-in-law June (Sherman) Pritchard; several nieces and nephews; and family-in-love, Mimi and Dru Williams.
Barbara’s family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 2 until 4 pm with service to follow at Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Mike Pinner officiating. Music will be under the direction of Nelta Buck, Mimi Williams, Daniel Wilson and Cody Buck. A graveside service will be Monday, September 13, 2021, at 10 am at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the
committal service should meet at the funeral home on Monday at 9:20 am.
Condolences for the Buck Family may be sent to our website at www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
