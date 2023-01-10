GRAY - Barbara Jean Tipton, 83 of Gray, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Barbara was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, but lived most of her life in Washington County, TN. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Maude Rogers Medlin.
Barbara was a homemaker but spent her happiest days babysitting her 5 precious grandchildren.
Barbara’s home become the gathering place for the family upon the death of her parents. She loved spending time with her family, and her family “loved” when Barbara cooked. Having cooked in her brother’s restaurant for several years, she was a culinary expert. Barbara was loved by all who had the privilege to know her. Her passing will leave such a void in so many lives.
Barbara attended Boones Creek Methodist Church in Gray, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Tipton, two sisters, LaVada (Vada) Medlin, Portia Medlin Burgess and three brothers; Joe Medlin, James W. Medlin and Verlin Medlin.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy (Rodney) Harrell and son, Lanny (Bobbi) Tipton. Five Grandchildren, Cole (Lindsey) Tipton, Dr. Payton Tipton, Parker Tipton, Ethan Harrell and Easton Harrell. One great granddaughter, Ivy Pearl Tipton. Brother, Leroy (Ellen Jane) Medlin and Sister, Sandra Medlin, as well as several special nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Her dear life-long friends, Thomas and Shirley Tilson.
The family of Barbara Tipton will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Mr. Larry Shropshire, officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Tipton family.