JOHNSON CITY - Barbara Jean Hundley, 83, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Barbara was born in Johnson City to the late James and Ruby Truelove Willingham.
Barbara graduated from Science Hill High School in 1956 and went on to attend East Tennessee State University.
After attending ETSU, she married and moved to Lexington, Kentucky. She returned to Bristol, TN in 1962 where she raised her family until the fall of 1973. She then returned to Johnson City in 1974, where she started working at the First Tennessee Development District as an executive assistant until her retirement in 1999.
Barbara was a member of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City. She volunteered with various church activities, participated in the church choir, and was also a member of the JOY (Just Old Youth) Club.
Barbara was truly someone special, so kind and caring, and a blessing to everyone around her. We will miss her here on Earth, but we also know that she lived her life to the fullest. She travelled the world, loved her church family, and was always up for her next adventure. Barbara loved to read and work puzzles. She also loved watching golf on television and was always ready for college football in the fall. She enjoyed playing cards and Bunco with many of her close friends. Her strength and love for her family will always be admired and stands as a legacy for us all to follow.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by: her husband, Thomas H. Hundley; one brother, Jimmy Willingham; one niece, Amy Willingham; and one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Ryann.
Surviving relatives include: brothers, Lewis Willingham (Jenny Willingham), Kenneth Willingham (Glenda Willingham), and Charles Willingham (Jane Willingham); one son, Troy Dale Hundley (Debi Hundley); two daughters, Terry Lynn Henson (Perry Henson) and Tracy Layne Irvin (Randy Irvin); four grandchildren, Dustin Ray Henson, Leah Christine Henson Frazier (Jacob Frazier), Kaylie Raquel Hundley Bourgeois (Travis Bourgeois), and Drew Thomas Hundley; and two great-grandchildren, Brant Thomas Bourgeois and Isla Grey Bourgeois.
The family of Barbara Hundley will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 6:00 PM. Pallbearers include: Drew Hundley, Dustin Henson, Jacob Frazier, Perry Henson, Randy Irvin and Bill McKinney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hundley family. (423) 282-1521