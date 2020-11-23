UNICOI - Barbara Jean Horton, age 84, of Unicoi, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Franklin Woods Hospital. Covid-19 stole the time she had left to provide the blessings enjoyed by her daughter, family, friends and all those in her daily life. She was born July 30, 1936 to the late Daniel and Pauline Ellis.
Barbara was the owner of Barbara’s Beauty Shop in Unicoi for over thirty years. She was an avid gardener, canner, cook, and she loved making apple butter. Barbara was known for her beautiful quilts.
Barbara was highly active in her church, Unicoi Freewill Baptist Church. She was a member of the choir, taught children’s Sunday School, and was the director of Bible School for many years. She was known to everyone in her church family as a faithful follower of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Willard Raymond Horton who was the greatest love of her life, her brothers, Donald Milburn Ellis and Terry Caney Ellis.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Teresa Horton, her sister, Dianna McInturff, she was “Mammy” to her beloved Kellye Leann Lingerfelt Tolley and Andrew Tylor Lingerfelt, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pastor Nathan Jennings will officiate. Pallbearers will be Tim McInturff, Anthony Lingerfelt, Andrew Lingerfelt, Daniel McInturff, Robert Hughes, Mitch Briggs, David Ellis, Mike McIntosh. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:55 AM Wednesday.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in memory of Barbara Horton to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
