JOHNSON CITY - Barbara Jean Hicks Shockley, age 62 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late Hubert and Helen Ensor Hicks, born to them on July 21, 1958 in Johnson City. Barbara had worked for many years as the front-end manager for Quick & Grady’s Dry Cleaning.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Martha Sadler, Tanya Wigand and Annis Marie Hicks, as well as a brother, Harold Hicks.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Bobby Shockley; her siblings, Bobbie Jo Bowles (Kevin), Jerry Lynn Hicks, Judy Crawford and Donny Wigand (Danielle); Four other brothers; special nephews, Rodney Lee Bowles (Brittany) and Joey Dean Bowles; special great-nephews, Alex Bowles and Zayden Bowles. Barbara is also survived by many other nieces, nephews and friends left behind to cherish her memory.
The family of Barbara Jean Hicks Shockley will receive friends after 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Harold Morelock officiating. Graveside services will be on Saturday at 12:00 noon in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 11:50 a.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.