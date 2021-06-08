PLEASANT GROVE - Barbara Jean Cregger Walker, 82, Pleasant Grove Community, went to be with the Lord Monday morning, June 7, 2021. Barbara was a resident of Pleasant Grove Community for most of her life. She worked in administration for a number of years with the Greene Valley Development Center, various banks and for Warriors Path State Park until her retirement. Barbara was very supportive of various charitable organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Walker, and parents Calvin and Eunice Cregger.
Barbara is survived by her son, Brian Walker of Jonesborough; brother, Larry Cregger (Judy) of Knoxville, TN; sister, Vickie Poe (Steven) of Melbourne, FL; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Gregg Davis officiating.