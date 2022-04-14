Barbara Jean “Bobbie” Hammer, 77, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday April 12, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Barbara was born in Johnson City to the late Rev. John E. Scalf and Ruby Bowers Scalf. Mrs. Hammer retired from the American Red Cross after 20 years of service. Barbara was a Certified Medical Assistant and had previously attended ETSU.
Barbara was a member of By Faith Freewill Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Teacher and a member of the church choir. She was truly a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She enjoyed taking trips with her husband Earl and other family members, cooking for holiday family gatherings, hiking, and taking car rides with Earl. She especially enjoyed their trips to Niagara Falls, Washington DC, and Myrtle Beach, SC.
Barbara was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her family, loved to laugh, and she was cherished by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Annalee Dulaney and brother in-law Fred Dulaney, brothers John Scalf Jr. and Charles Scalf and sister in-law Teresa; a daughter, Kimberly G. Hammer, two granddaughters Sarah Hammer and Hannah Hammer, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years Samuel Earl Hammer; her brother Harold Scalf of Watauga, Tn; a daughter Belinda James and son William “Bill” Hammer and wife Scarlet all of Johnson City; her grandchildren Daphny Jones, Thomas Williams, Kristina Adams, Laura Ramsey, Isaac Hammer, and John Ramsey; great-grandchildren Carson Taylor, Kendyl Adams, and Noah Ramsey; and several nieces, nephews and special friend Frances Soffiotto.
The family of Barbara Hammer will receive friends on Saturday April 16, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Morris Baker Funeral Home with funeral services at 12:00 PM with Pastor Randy English and Reverend Jay Prater officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Rachel Monderer for the care and compassion provided to Mrs. Hammer.
Memories and condolences may be made via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the family. (423) 282-1521