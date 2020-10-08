Barbara Jane Milhorn, 73, went to be with her Lord October 5, 2020 following a brief battle with cancer. She was a native of Johnson City, TN and the daughter of the late David and Ruth Misamore. She was a lifelong resident of Johnson City until April 2019, when she and her husband of 55 years, Dwight, moved to Lexington, SC to spend more time with their youngest grandchildren. In addition to her husband, survivors include daughters, Angela Jones (Jason) and Tina Stallard (David); cherished grandchildren, Corey Bennett (Lacey), Logan Bennett (Sarah), Nathan and Gracelyn Stallard; best friends, Ed and Mary Donaldson; and her beloved miniature dachshund, Bella Rose. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.
As a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, family was the most important thing to Barbara and she created a home filled with faith and love. She was the human embodiment of unconditional love, which she freely gave to all who knew and loved her. Barbara faced many physical challenges throughout her life, but never allowed disability or pain to define her. Instead, her life was a daily reflection of God’s love. She was selfless, kind and courageous, and could light up a room with her smile, wit and charm.
Proverbs 31:28-29: “Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her; ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.’”
Barbara’s life will be celebrated in a small, private family ceremony at one of her favorite locations, the Isle of Palms. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Shriners Childrens Hospital (950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605). Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.