ERWIN - Barbara J. Peterson, age 86, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living, surrounded by her cherished, loving family, to join her family gone on before. Barbara was the loving, supportive wife of 65 years to Gordon L. Peterson.
Gone on before Barbara, were her parents, Tom and Hattie Metcalf, mother and father-in-law, Philmore and Elizabeth Peterson, grandson, Chris Bailey, brothers, Tommy, Bill and Robert Metcalf, sisters, Betty, Ernestine and Earline. Barbara had a cherished son, Greg Peterson of Knoxville, who passed just a few weeks back on January 21, 2021 at the age of 58 from a sudden heart attack.
Barbara loved her family and would take her last penny for her children’s needs. She was a friend to any and all. Her smile would light up a room when she walked in. As her children grew up she would welcome all their friends and feed them and treat them as her own. She was very active in her Churches. She attended Hulen Ave. Baptist from a teenager to raising her family there, until moving to Johnson City and joining Southwestern Baptist Church. She and other ladies from SWBC visited the shut-ins for several years, which she really enjoyed. She and Gordon enjoyed being "Snowbirds” in Florida for the last 25 years.
In addition to her spouse, Gordon, Barbara leaves behind her daughters, Cynthia “Cindy” and spouse Arthur Warner, Beverly and spouse, Jim Buchanan, 5 grandchildren, Stephanie Lucero, Greeley, CO, Troy Bennett, Murfreesboro, TN, Mike “Mikie” Bailey, Friendsville, TN, Gordon Bailey of Colorado Springs, CO and Cerissa Warner-Lawson, of Johnson City, TN. 8 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses and staff at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living for their loving care during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Barbara J. Peterson in a funeral service to be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Eulogies will be provided by Gene Crowder, Sam Brumit and her grandchildren. A visitation period to share memoires and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 PM and continue until service time on Tuesday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held following underneath the Mausoleum Portico at Evergreen Cemetery. Those who wish to attend will meet at Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 by 1:00 pm. Active pallbearers will be Nick, Jacob and Logan Brown, Herbie Campbell, Keith Dugger, Ben McNabb, Seth Potter, and Jim Vaught. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of the Anne Lacey Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial gift in her name to the Deacon’s Benevolence Fund at Southwestern Baptist Church, 1112 Cherokee Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604. The family will match those funds up to $300.00.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the families request, we respectfully request that anyone attending services wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
This obituary was loving written by the family of Barbara J. Peterson.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Barbara J. Peterson through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.