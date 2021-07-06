ERWIN - Barbara Harris Chandler, age 80, Erwin, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at her home. She is a daughter of the late Samuel Harris and Ruby Lloyd Miller.
Barbara lived most of her life in Unicoi County. She worked many years for the Elm’s Restaurant. She attended Canah Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. Barbara loved line dancing, music, and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Idwin Gale Chandler in 2000; one brother, Larry Paul Harris; father of her children, Curtis Hugh Nelson in 1999.
Survivors include Barbara’s children: Melody Diane Pickering, and husband, John F., her children: Danielle and Ashley; Timothy Nelson and wife, Janet, his children: Andrew and Chase; Thomas Nelson and wife, Denise, his children: Jessica, Joshua, Steven, and Payton; Kimberly Lloyd and husband, Steven “Pete”, her children: Sarai and Alexis; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Phillip Glen Harris of Atlanta, GA; one half-sister, Barbara Sue Harris of PA; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM in the Evergreen Cemetery with Reverend Steven “Pete” Lloyd officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 PM Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Chandler family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Chandler family. (423) 743-1380.