KINGSPORT - Barbara Harkleroad, age 83 of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Rev. Walter and Hester Mitchell White, born to them on July 8, 1938 in Washington County, Tennessee. Barbara worked as a realtor for 24 years, 15 of which was spent with Crye-Leike Realtors and her passion was working, trying to find that perfect home for families. Her successful realty career led her to a lifetime membership with the Multi-Million Dollar Club. She also attended the Calvary Church and was a member The Christian Club and the Monday Club. Aside from her passion for realty, Barbara loved bowling and spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Larry Thomas Harkleroad, two brothers, Jimmy White and Walter White, and one sister, Delores Smith.
Barbara is survived by her loving daughter, Deborah Haynes, a grandson, Jon Robbins, a granddaughter, Jessica Ranson and husband Thomas, 6 great-grandchildren, McKenna, Nathaniel, Carter, Livi, Aria and Cohen, 2 sisters, Carolyn Cunningham and Sharon Shipley, her two special cats, Bandit and Junior, several nieces, nephews and many dear friends, as well as her loving family at Crye-Leike Realtors and Zachary’s Steakhouse, left behind to cherish her memory.
Funeral services for Barbara Jean Harkleroad will be conducted on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Pastor Ron Lee officiating.
The Harkleroad Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, after 3:00 P.M. until the hour of service at 5:00 P.M.
A committal and entombment service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 12:50 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.