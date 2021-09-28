JOHNSON CITY - Barbara G. Treadway, 85, of Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord on September, 26, 2021.
Barbara was a resident at Patriot Hills Assisted Living in Oak Ridge, TN for the past year. The family would like to thank the staff for their love and care during her illness. Barbara was born in Marion County, VA, and was the daughter of the Rev. Raymond M. Geisler and Adalene C. Geisler of Elizabethton, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Treadway, and her brother Raymond M. "Buddy" Geisler of Elizabethton.
Survivors include her brother Tom Geisler of Knoxville; two step-sons, Robin Treadway, of Nashville, TN, and Scott Treadway of Flat Rock, NC; and sister-in-law Marie Geisler of Elizabethton, TN. Additional surviving family includes three loving nieces, multiple great-nieces and great-nephews, and grandchildren.
Barbara graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1954 and went on to graduate from ETSU in 1958. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and was a majorette in the marching band. Barbara served as a teacher for many years in Knoxville, TN at both Fulton and West high schools. Later, she was the Executive Director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. She loved Elizabethton and enjoyed working on projects such as the preservation of the Covered Bridge. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She deeply loved serving her church, First United Methodist of Johnson City, TN. She considered many of the members of her congregation and Sunday school class to be extended family.
The family requests your presence at the graveside service, Saturday, October 2, 1PM, at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton, TN.
In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested donations to the First United Methodist Church, Johnson City.