ERWIN - Barbara Faye Masters, age 83, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her daughter’s home, where she resided through her illness. A native of Erwin, Barbara is a daughter of the late Lenville and Joanna (Murphy) Edwards. She was a member of Unaka Springs Freewill Baptist Church. She loved church functions, gardening and flowers. In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband: Phillip Dale Masters; brothers: Jerry Edwards, Billy Gene Edwards, Arnie Edwards and Lincoln Edwards; and sisters: Helen Shealy and Gladys Orren.
Barbara Faye Masters leaves behind to cherish her memory: Daughters: Melody Annette Masters Hughes, Crystal Lynn Masters Lanford and husband, Jeff; Grandchildren: Maci Hughes, Hunter Rice; Sisters: Carolyn Edwards, Betty Hall; Brother: Nicky Edwards.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Becky, and Skylar and Melissa.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Barbara Faye Masters in a funeral service to be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend David Brown will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Monica Berry. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin a 10:00 am and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held following the funeral on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 11:00 am on Saturday, April 10, 2021 to go in procession to the cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.